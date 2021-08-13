Nigeria: Buhari Returns From UK Today

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected back in Abuja, the Nigerian capital on Friday (today).

He is due to land at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja by 5pm after a two-week visit to the United Kingdom during which he attended an international summit on education and saw his private doctors for routine medical check up.

According to a police wireless message dispatched Thursday, all Sector Commanders and Divisional Police Officers at the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Command were directed to mobilise adequately inward Abuja.

It stated: "Mr President will be arriving Abuja from his trip outside the country tomorrow (Friday), the 12/08/2021 by 1700hrs.

"Compol (Commissioner of Police) directs all Sector Commanders and DPOs to deploy adequately inward Abuja. Time in position, 1530hrs".

President Buhari had left Nigeria for the United Kingdom on July 26 to participate in the Global Education Summit on Financing Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025.

The President also spent few days for his medical check-up.

On Thursday, Buhari paid a visit to former Lagos State Governor and National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is said to be recuperating in the United Kingdom.

Details later...