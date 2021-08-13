Nigeria: After Daily Trust Report, Lalong Urges Plateau Farmers to Embrace Flower Production

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has called on farmers in the state to take interest in flower production, saying that it is economically viable and in demand at the international market.

This call is coming barely a week after Daily Trust report titled 'How Plateau youths are making brisk business from flower farming'.

The report which was published on page 29 of last Sunday's edition, and also promoted on the front page, has equally been generating positive reaction in several quarters since the publication.

Polycarp Ishaya, said he started the business initially because of lack of jobs in the country, but now he has picked interest and loves what he is doing because he is making good money. Photo by Dickson Adama

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong who spoke while meeting with some French investors in Jos, the state capital, after their two day visit said his administration is determined to return the state to the export of flowers which was popular in the 70s and 80s.

He said already, some farmers in the state are making progress in the cultivation of flowers and attracting demands from within and outside the country, adding that this has reinforced the resolve of the Government to encourage and support interested farmers to go into the production.

Opah Haruna, who runs one of the gardens, disclosed that she was into it for the love of plants and flowers and because it had become a profitable venture in the recent past. Photo by Dickson Adama

Lalong said with the designation of the Yakubu Gowon Airport as a Cargo Airport, the export of flowers will be seamless, and that it will be complemented by the nearby Inland Container Terminal which is being activated.

In his remarks, leader of the French team, Yan Fortunato, said after their visit which took them to six Local Government Areas of the state, they were convinced by the enormous potentials of the state in agriculture which need to be developed through mechanization and improved practices.

Sae'ed Wilo, a 16-year-old boy who assists his brother in the flower farming business, said they ventured into it because it is profitable. They use the profits to meet their basic needs. Photo by Dickson Adama

He said the team which was visiting Nigeria on behalf of some business partners in France, has identified areas such as potato production and value chain development, flower production and export, cashew production and processing as well as forest development.

The team then promised to convey their findings to their partners and return within a short time to continue the process of partnership with the state in establishing their businesses.