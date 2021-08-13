Namibia: Standard Bank Donates to Tsumkwe

STANDARD Bank Namibia, through its continued partnership with the Africa Group Heads of Mission, has donated building materials worth more than N$150 000 to support agricultural development at Tsumkwe.

The donation forms part of the bank's corporate social investment programme.

At the handover ceremony, Standard Bank's head of branding and marketing, Magreth Mengo, said: "It is in our communities where dreams are sparked and seeds of greatness are sown and nurtured."

Standard Bank as the main sponsor partnered with the Africa Group to fund the project at Tsumkwe.

The San community at the town has been identified as a community in need of assistance.

"I am of the opinion that companies must align their corporate social responsibilities with their corporate goals to have a meaningful impact on society," she said.

Deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah attended the event and said: "We believe in Africa, and we trust that the future is African."