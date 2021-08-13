Namibia, Netherlands to Strengthen Bilateral Agreements

DEPUTY prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah says Namibia and the Netherlands continue to strengthen their bilateral relations, as cooperation in various sectors has been increasing.

This includes the tourism, trade, energy, and infrastructure sectors.

Nandi-Ndaitwah was speaking at the handover of vaccines from the Netherlands, alongside the country's ambassador to South Africa, Han Peters, on Wednesday.

The Netherlands donated 75 000 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Namibia.

The consigment arrived on Sunday and the government distributed them to vaccination points on Monday.

The minister said the donation shows solidarity between the two nations.

"The donation comes at a critical time when the supply of vaccines, particularly the AstraZeneca vaccine, has dried up, leaving some people without their second doses," she said.

Namibia needs to vaccinate at least 60% to 80% of its population to reach herd immunity, and to be better armed against Covid-19.

However, the country has thus far not vaccinated more than 5% of the population.

"Thank you, Netherlands," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.

She said Namibia has also seen projects initiated by the Netherlands to support Namibia's green economy, in addition to science, technology, innovation and education projects.

"This cooperation has contributed to much-needed jobs and skills transfer to Namibians with particular reference to the youth. As such, the Netherlands' support has improved the standards of living for many of our nationals, and we are very grateful for this. We also have excellent cooperation at multilateral level, including in the area of international peace and security," she said.

Peters said he is proud of the joint efforts over the past couple of weeks which led to the handover of the vaccines.

He said it started as a private initiative by Dutch and Namibian citizens who wanted to help Namibia during the pandemic.

"Both the Namibian and Dutch governments then created the conditions to make it all happen and worked hand in hand to ensure speedy and safe delivery. And here we are with 75 000 vaccines that will help tens of thousands of Namibians to protect their health and their livelihoods," the ambassador said.