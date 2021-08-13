Namibia: Unpaid Subcontractors At Stina Wu's Oshakati Building Site Up in Arms

ABOUT 13 people working for Chinese businesswoman Stina Wu at Oshakati claim they have not received their July payments.

The subcontractors said they were hired to do tiling, carpentry, ceiling and roof installations at houses built by Wu's companies at Ekuku Extension 7.

Speaking to The Namibian from the site on Wednesday and yesterday, the workers said they had stopped working on Wednesday and locked the site office to prevent their site manager from entering the office.

The office was only opened when the police intervened yesterday.

"When the police called Wu, she promised to pay us today [Thursday] or tomorrow [today]. The police told us that if she does not pay us until end of day tomorrow [Friday], we should lock the office again," they said.

The subcontractors said because they have not been paid, they depend on friends for food, adding that this is the third time they are being paid late. During the first two occasions, the police also called her to release the salaries.

The subcontractors charge N$3 360 and N$2 940 per house.

Wu's business partner, Chris Shivolo, said subcontractors are not paid salaries, but according their production, and this was agreed upon before they took up the jobs.

Shivolo said the site manager does a valuation of the work done in a particular period, and submits the information to head office in Windhoek, upon which head office performs its verifying processes and procedures.

"After the salaries office is satisfied with the payment certificates, the payments are than processed based on the calculations of the work done," he said, adding that, "We have a new site manager, and head office received some payment certificates a bit late, yesterday 11 August, as some subcontractors had delayed their submissions to the site manager, who could not perform these procedures without the documents, but we are processing the payments and some have already received theirs."

He added that the company has never cut its workforce, nor does it owe any employees and subcontractors any outstanding payments despite the economic hardships in the country.

"Instead, we continue employing more people on our projects," he said.