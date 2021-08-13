Namibia: Can Our Political Parties Save Us?

POLITICAL parties are a crucial component of any democracy's political landscape.

Without political parties there will not be diverse policy options for voters to choose from, and there will not be anyone to support and vote for to form the government-of-the-day come election time.

Few organisations can match political parties when it comes to mobilising citizens to participate in key political events such as elections and referendums, and because they partake in the highest echelons of power, few institutions can match political parties for their influence over the policies and laws of the country.

Considering how important political parties are, one would expect these institutions to become very active amid a crisis as gargantuan as the current Covid-19 pandemic.

Opposition parties are particularly important as they have the duty of holding the government accountable and oversee the prudent and effective implementation of strategies to protect the nation's lives and livelihoods.

Yet many Namibians may be excused for feeling let down by their political parties during these trying times.

Opposition parties, for example, have not put forward a single proposal for how to kick-start the Namibian economy after the pandemic, nor did they present a single alternative plan for a more effective vaccination campaign.

The current pandemic has exposed many policy and institutional failures, any one of which could be used as the platform for new, alternative proposals to voters and citizens: urban land delivery and housing; inadequate public health facilities; aging infrastructure; food insecurity; unemployment; corruption and many more.

Yet, opposition parties seem to be preoccupied with their own internal disciplinary issues and preventing fragile coalitions from collapsing, rather than developing new policy alternatives and presenting plans for kickstarting the economy or looking after the livelihoods of Namibia's most vulnerable.

Most Namibians older than 18 years no longer feel themselves close to any political party. This downward trend is consistent since 2014 and occurs among both the urban and rural populations of the country.

Currently just more than one-in-four urban Namibians feel close to a party, while slightly more than one-in-three rural dwellers feel the same way. It is the young Namibian adults (18 to 25 years) that show the least closeness.

In 2021, only 25% of those aged 18 to 25 years felt close to a political party. In 2017 that number was nearly 50%, suggesting that our youth are withdrawing from the political space at a rapid rate, and that our existing political parties are failing our youth.

The Covid-19 pandemic presented ample opportunities for political parties to put themselves to the service of the electorate.

With the lives and livelihoods of so many Namibians under siege, political parties were given ample opportunities to develop and put forward new and innovative ideas and solutions that could gain them new support and give hope to so many who have been affected by the fallouts of the pandemic.

It appears they have missed the proverbial boat and that may add further distance between the electorate and political parties.