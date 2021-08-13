Namibia: Low Covid Recovery Rate Dampens Mood in Omaheke

OMAHEKE has experienced a low Covid-19 recovery rate, with the region consistently remaining at the bottom of the recovery table. This is despite a relative drop in new infections in the region.

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Social Services confirm that the region is yet to attain desirable recovery rates compared to other regions.

Over the first 10 days of August, the country has experienced 8 945 recoveries, with Omaheke only contributing 40 recoveries to the figure. On some days, the region failed to register any new recoveries of Covid-19 patients, while on many other occasions such recovery figures were low.

The highest recovery figure for Omaheke over the first 10 days of August was 16 patients, which was recorded on 2 August.

This is a stark contrast to other regions that had relatively better recovery figures.

For instance, the Khomas region registered 1 750 recoveries out of 2 983 total recoveries on 10 August. Omaheke did not register a single recovery on the day. A day earlier, the Khomas region also topped the list of recoveries with 2 127 - the highest from a single region over the period under review. Omaheke had only one recovery case on the day.

Also, on 4 August, Otjozondjupa region had 121 recoveries out of 323 recoveries on the day, with Omaheke only registering six recovery cases.

On new infections, the region fared much better. While a total 2 318 new infections were registered during the period under review, only 35 cases were from the Omaheke region.

The drop in new infections has been encouraging for Omaheke, given the relative high fatalities experienced in the region last month.

The region registered five deaths between 1 and 10 August, a huge drop from an average of 5-7 deaths registered per day last month at the height of the Covid-19 4th wave.

Omaheke regional governor Pijoo Nganate, who heads the regional Covid-19 response, says although the number of new infections has gone down, health protocols on Covid prevention should still be followed.

"We cannot afford to let our guard down. We need to keep pushing and practising all the Covid-19 prevention protocols that we know by now. The virus is still with us and if we relax, it will multiply," he said.

He expressed concern that residents are seeking treatment for symptoms consistent with Covid-19 too late.

"I have been informed that residents do not seek medical help early enough for health practitioners to save their lives. We must change this trend, and adopt a proactive mentality. Let us not wait until it's too late to seek help," he said.

Gobabis deputy mayor Elwin Gariseb echoed Nganate's sentiments, adding that reliance on self-medication has been problematic for many in the region.

"We are being constantly informed of people opting to take their own concoctions and medicine to treat Covid-19-related symptoms and avoiding visiting health facilities. This is a problem and should be avoided," said Gariseb.