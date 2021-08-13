Namibia: Kanime Sues to Stay City Police Chief

WINDHOEK City Police chief Abraham Kanime has launched a High Court case in a bid to stay on in his post for another two years.

In an application filed at the Windhoek High Court this week, Kanime is asking the court to issue an interdict to stop the Windhoek City Council and its chief executive officer, Namibian Police chief Sebastian Ndeitunga, the minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, and the minister of rural and urban development from recruiting and appointing anyone as head of the Windhoek City Police in his place.

Kanime is also asking the court to review and set aside a Windhoek City Council decision, taken in February, to start a recruitment process aimed at appointing a new head of the city police.

He further wants the court to declare a notice calling on members of the Windhoek City Police to apply to be appointed as city police chief - the notice was issued by the city's acting chief executive officer, George Mayumbelo, on 23 July - as invalid and to set the notice aside.

According to Kanime, he was appointed as city police chief for a period of three years at the end of April last year.

As head of the Windhoek City Police, he is being paid some N$201 750 a month, or more than N$2,4 million a year.

In terms of his employment contract, his remuneration includes a monthly salary of about N$128 700, a monthly housing allowance of some N$45 040 and a car allowance of N$28 020 per month.

Kanime informs the court in an affidavit that he resigned as city police chief at the end of January last year. His resignation was due to take effect at the end of April.

However, in February last year the city council decided to retain his services as police chief, and at the end of April Kanime and the city signed a new employment contract, according to which he was appointed as police chief for a further three years.

Kanime turned 60 years of age, which would have been his retirement age as city police chief, in May last year.

Following his appointment for a further three years, Popular Democratic Movement city council member Ignatius Semba challenged the legality of the appointment in the High Court, but that case was withdrawn when it was settled between Semba and the city council in November last year.

Kanime says in his affidavit he was not part of that settlement agreement, which was made an order of the court.

The settlement agreement included a paragraph stating that the city council would appoint Kanime "and/or another as the chief of the city police regularly" and in terms of the municipal police service regulations.

Kanime says the court's order did not invalidate his employment contract, which according to him still exists and remains valid, and did not invalidate a city council decision in April last year to approve the terms of the employment contract for his appointment as city police chief until the end of April 2023.

However, the city council appears to have understood the court order as meaning that his employment contract has been invalidated, which is not the case, Kanime says.

He is being represented by lawyer Sisa Namandje.

A first case management hearing in the matter is scheduled to take place before judge Thomas Masuku on 2 September.