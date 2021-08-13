Namibia: 'Anarchy Won't Solve Land Question'

POLITICAL parties governing the Windhoek municipal council blame the recent chaos and lawlessness in the capital on the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development.

The ministry is largely to blame for the snail's pace at which the land-delivery process is moving, they claim.

Although the parties yesterday at a press conference reiterated their commitment to provide the residents of Windhoek with land, they said any effort to resolve the land issue rests with the ministry.

To this effect, they accused the central government through the line ministry of employing tactics to paint the Windhoek leadership as disorganised and incapable of leading "so that it can take over the council".

"We are aware of the government's shenanigans. The minute you have a meddling of the central government in the affairs of the local authority trying to invoke clauses in the act to say that there is no leadership, then there is a problem," Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani said.

"We implore the government to refrain from doing so. Allow us the time. Be genuine democrats. Accept defeat. It is not something we are going to shy away from," he said.

The parties - the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement, the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC), the PDM and the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) - made these claims at the joint press conference yesterday at which they also signed an agreement binding them to a coalition after almost eight months of back-and-forth arguments and politicking.

Nudo secretary general Joseph Kauandenge supported Venaani's claims, saying the ministry's attempt was sabotage.

At that event, Venaani said coalition partners have demonstrated their willingness to work together to solve the various challenges facing Windhoek's residents.

He said land delivery was still the priority of the coalition partners and that initiatives would soon be introduced to tackle the issue.

According to him, the coalition parties will convene a meeting in two weeks' time dedicated to the land question.

NO TO ANARCHY

Venaani said coalition partners will also not support the ongoing illegal land occupation which has since degenerated into chaos.

He said residents should understand that lawlessness and anarchy will not solve the land question.

"We cannot promote whatever happened in South Africa for everybody to take what they wish. Anarchy will not be a root process of solving the land question. We disagree with those who say people must go and grab land. For us to deliver land we will need the support of the minister," he said.

At the same ceremony, IPC leader Panduleni Itula said the coalition partners have an uphill battle to solve legacy issues at the municipality "where the foundations have been entrenched with corruption and mismanagement".

Itula also condemned inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga's remarks that the police will take over the leadership of Windhoek if the chaos continues unabated.

"What did the administration do in 30 years that they wanted us to achieve in eight months? We cannot do wonders, but it is not rocket science to understand that we are below the ministry and the government. They have the upper hand," he said.

Itula said his party will provide its full support to the coalition council to succeed.

'NOT THE MAYOR'S RESPONSIBILITY'

Meanwhile, Windhoek mayor Job Amupanda, who is leading the coalition, said Windhoek residents must understand that the question of land cannot be solved by the mayor alone, but by the collective council.

He said those claiming he supports the recent illegal land occupation were wrong.

"It is not the mayor who gives land. It is the collective leadership of the city that decides who to be given land. There is a process that must happen, and everything eventually ends with the minister in terms of land alienation," he said.

Amupanda said those trying to sow seeds of division in the coalition won't succeed.

The mayor shared the same sentiments with other coalition partners who are blaming the central government for most of Windhoek's challenges.

Although partly accepting the blame, Amupanda said he was also aware that there were outside forces "desperate to create a lot of problems and mistrust among ourselves".

He, however, agreed that there are also differences among coalition partners, but now that they have signed the agreement, disputes will be resolved better and faster.

"People have different views and don't agree all the time. There is now leadership, and we also have a conflict resolution."

'WHAT LAWLESSNESS?'

Landless People's Movement (LPM) councillor Ivan Skrywer at a separate urgent press conference said the persistent illegal land occupation should not be equated to lawlessness.

"What happened at Otjomuise was not lawlessness. That is a genuine call for land . . . No amount of police threats will be able to silence the genuine calls of our people for land," he said.

Skrywer said he asked the municipality's legal department whether a court order to demolish shacks set up by illegal land occupants had been obtained.

Meanwhile, LPM leader Bernadus Swartbooi said he has instructed his councillors to submit a motion to the Windhoek council for a resolution to be made to not demolish those shacks already set up.

"The land the people were able to obtain through the legal means of occupying vacant state land must be given to those people," he said.

"The police should not act if the city does not call them. They [people] are looking for land only, without hitting anyone or killing anyone," Swartbooi said.

LPM councillor Sade Gawanas said it is "time that the policies of the City of Windhoek speak to the challenges of the people on the ground".

SHACKS DEMOLISHED

Private contractors, sourced by the City of Windhoek, have so far demolished 80% of the shacks set up in the last week at Agstelaan and Babylon informal settlements.

The City Police and the Namibian Police have been accompanying contractors to ensure they are not hindered, and to arrest the landless residents resisting the demolition.

Illegal land occupation will not be tolerated in Windhoek, said the acting chief executive officer of the municipality, George Mayumbelo, yesterday.

In a statement issued late yesterday afternoon, Mayumbelo said the council leadership wants the landless residents to stop participating in illegal activities.

"The leadership of the municipality council of Windhoek expresses its dismay with the recent illegal land occupation activities that took place," he said.

He said the municipality has surveyed 31 864 houses, printed 22 733 certificates of recognition of occupation, and issued 16 129 of those certificates.

The municipality is also busy with the preallocation of land in low-income areas and the publication of a waiting list.

However, AR spokesperson Dimbulukweni Nauyoma spoke out against the demolitions, saying that the circumstances of the landless residents should dictate what must happen when it comes to the land issue.