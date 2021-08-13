Namibia: Treasury Bills Selling Like Hot Cakes

INVESTORS in Namibia's public debt yesterday offered the state N$2,3 billion to buy up treasury bills, despite the state only seeking N$1,1 billion.

This means the bills were oversubscribed by over N$1,2 billion, and paints a surface view of bills that are in high demand.

These results were announced by the Bank of Namibia (BoN), and were released at the auction of the 182-day and 273-day treasury bills.

Treasury bills are financial instruments through which the state borrows.

The minimum amount for Namibia is N$10 000, and the coupon (interest) paid on this is always more.

The bills are issued for either 91, 182, 273 or 365 days.

Although the public has various avenues in which to invest their savings, government securities offer the most secure investment.

It is also not new that these bills are oversubscribed.

Treasury bills are mainly taken up by commercial banks for two reasons: to fulfil their central bank reserve requirement, and to earn above-par interest and diversify borrowing.

Some analysts recently said the banks are actually starving private sector funds and are pumping them into treasury bills, because extending loans is not as profitable as it was prior to Covid-19.

Monthly data from the BoN confirms this: A decrease in the credit extended to the private sector by commercial banks has been recorded recently, as well as an uptick in their investment in treasury bills.

All auction results on treasurey bills reviewed by The Namibian show oversubcription.

The bills are auctioned so that individuals and institutions stand an equal chance to invest in government debt, the central bank once said.

There have been concerns that commercial banks were at a certain advantage because they are mainly allocated the bigger chunk of these bills, but the central bank refuted these claims.

Kazembire Zemburuka, the BoN's deputy director of corporate communications, has in the past explained that the auction is investor-blind - it cannot tell whether investors are retailers (individuals) or commercial banks when it allots treasury bills or bonds.

"The current auctioning process does not take into consideration the type of investor or the amount submitted, and there is no distinction between retail/institutional investors," he said.

The BoN places advertisements on its website, on the Reuters system, and sends emails officially inviting the public to participate in tenders for these bills.

Advertisements are placed one week prior to an auction date, and tendering forms are obtained from the central bank's website and office in Windhoek.

The next auction for treasury bills is on 19 August, during which the bank will auction 91- and 364-day bills.

