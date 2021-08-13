Namibia: Toddlers Allegedly Burn Down House

A FAMILY house was destroyed on Tuesday in Kongola after toddlers playing with matches allegedly started a fire.

Vionah Bafumisi just recently became the proud owner of the one-bedroomed house, which was built through the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN).

She shared the house with her three children.

However, on Tuesday morning her dreams were shattered when she helplessly watched the house burn down with all her belongings.

"I quickly left my house to go see my neighbour, who lives 500 m away from me. I left my two grandchildren, aged two and three, playing outside. After some time I saw smoke coming from the side of my house. At first I thought it was just smoke from neighbours' houses, making fire to cook," she says.

A few minutes later, Bafumisi says, she saw people running towards the house.

She says she then decided to investigate and realised it was her house burning.

"When I reached the house, the neighbours were busy trying to put out the fire. My two grandchildren, who started the fire, were already rescued and were unharmed. I really don't know how they got the matches, because we normally hide them," she says.

Bafumisi says everything in the room was destroyed.

"I have to start over again, and it will take time. I used the money I had to buy this house, which was supposed to be a new beginning for me. We have moved in with the neighbours temporarily until I can find the means to renovate my house. If anyone can help me to renovate my house, I would be grateful, " she says.

About 54 houses have been contructed at Kongola through the SDFN, with mostly pensioners and women with a low income as beneficiaries.

The deputy chairperson of the SDFN at Kongola, Godfrey Kwandu, yesterday said the federation will soon commence with phase three of the project, which would involve the construction of about 32 new houses.

"We really appreciate such initiatives, because it uplifts the livelihoods of our community by them becoming homeowners. We are appealing to the government to help us install water and electricity. At the moment we only managed to install sewer lines from our pockets," he said.