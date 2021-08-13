Namibia: Waste-to-Energy Power Plant Project Trashed

A COMPANY that was tasked with a pilot programme of generating electricity from waste has been given until mid-September to leave the Walvis Bay landfill.

mbThis is after Waste Power Generation (Pty) Ltd failed to fulfil its contractual obligation to effectively operate the landfill and construct a waste-to-energy plant at the site.

According to recent council minutes, during an informal discussion session, the company presented various challenges that delayed the implementation of the waste-to-energy power plant.

"The municipality takes note that this project was regarded as a pilot project which did not materialise as planned," stated the minutes.

The company entered an agreement with the Walvis Bay municipality in 2019.

Despite Waste Power Generation having taken over the landfill, according to the council minutes, they were not prepared to effectively operate the sites and have now withdrawn from the project.

Council has accepted Waste Power Generation's termination of the agreement for the operation and control as well as the establishment of the waste-to-energy power plant.

The municipality has since put a new tender for the operation of the landfill and exercised control over it. The tender closes on 25 August.

According to a feasibility study on solid waste to energy project at Walvis Bay that was done in 2018, the idea was for the town to adopt new progressive international technologies for local renewable energy generation from 100% recycled waste.

The setting up of such a plant would in turn have created a significant number of jobs.

MISSED OPPORTUNITY

Energy specialist David Jarrett of RDJ Consulting explained that the implementation of a waste-to-energy power plant was a good concept that can benefit the country environmentally.

According to him, the concept to have such a plant based at Walvis Bay was good because of the town's geographic and logistical position.

"Walvis Bay is the best location for such a plant because countrywide many trucks come to the port empty. They could bring pre-packed waste from wherever in Namibia and drop it there. Empty trucks going inland can return the containers that brought the waste to Walvis Bay," he said.

Jarrett added that the viability of the waste-to-energy concept, however, is usually based on the scale of output expected.

Waste can be produced either from resultant gas from landfills or collected in "thermal" applications to produce electricity, heat or a combination thereof. Such concepts are known as "refuse-derived fuel" or RDF, a practice currently followed by Ohorongo Cement.

Current waste streams and the resultant gas output from the landfills in Namibia are deemed low on a large-scale commercial venture.

"An effective solid waste collection system through a countrywide collection network could overcome collection challenges but its goal should be clearly understood by all. Thus a solid waste thermal process could be commercialised," explained Jarrett.