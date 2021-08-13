South Africa: Victory for Civil Society After the Reopening of Judicial Service Commission Judge Interviews

analysis

The Judicial Service Commission interviews for Constitutional Court vacancies carried out in April were widely considered the worst ever. Now, a successful application from civil society means that the interviews must be held again in October.

In a statement on Thursday, the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) announced that the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) must rehold its interviews for candidates for the Constitutional Court.

This is a victory for Casac, which approached the High Court in Gauteng after the judge selection committee held interviews in April that attracted strong criticism.

As detailed by Daily Maverick at the time, candidate Judge Dhaya Pillay was subjected to a particularly shocking and clearly politically motivated grilling over her previous judgments against former president Jacob Zuma and her friendship with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The verbal assaults against Judge Pillay culminated with EFF leader Julius Malema barking at her: "You are no judge, and you deserve no high office" - an insult for which he was not censured by erstwhile JSC chair Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng.

Neither Judge Pillay nor Judge David Unterhalter - who was put through the ringer for being white and Jewish - made the...