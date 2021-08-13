Zimbabwe Cricket Boss Spearheads Cricket's Olympics Bid

ZIMBABWE Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani has been named as a member of the International Cricket Council (ICC)'s task force which will spearhead the global cricket governing body's bid for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games from 2028.

The ICC this week confirmed its intention to bid for cricket's inclusion in the Olympic Games.

The ICC has convened a Working Group to lead the bid on behalf of the sport which will be focused on cricket becoming part of the Olympic family for LA 2028, Brisbane 2032 and beyond.

Apart from Mukuhlani, the five-member ICC Olympic Working Group, which is led by England and Wales Cricket Board Chairman Ian Watmore, also includes ICC Independent Director Indra Nooyi, ICC Associate Member Director and Vice President of the Asian Cricket Council Mahinda Vallipuram and USA Cricket Chairman Paraag Marathe.

It's another feather in the cap for the ZC boss Mukuhlani, who also serves on the ICC's audit and membership committees.

The ICC's bid for the sport to be included in the Olympic Games for the first time since 1900 comes just days after the conclusion of the Tokyo Games.

"Our sport is united behind this bid, and we see the Olympics as a part of cricket's long-term future," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement.

"We have more than a billion fans globally and almost 90 percent of them want to see cricket at the Olympics."

He added: "We believe cricket would be a great addition to the Olympic Games, but we know it won't be easy to secure our inclusion as there are so many other great sports out there wanting to do the same.

"But we feel now is the time to put our best foot forward and show what a great partnership cricket and the Olympics could be."