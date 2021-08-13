Kenya's Chepkoech Hoping World U20's Can Be Springboard for Oregon

Nairobi — Africa Youth 800m silver medalist Sheila Chepkosgei hopes next week's World Under-20 Championships can be a springboard as she looks to qualify for next year's senior event in Oregon, United States.

Chepkosgei hopes she can make amends for Kenya as no woman made it to the Olympic Games final with Mary Moraa being eliminated in the semis.

"As runners, we need to work hard to ensure we revive the good old days in 800m. We need to emulate the likes of former Olympic champion Pamela Jelimo and world champion Jeneth Jepkosgei and I guess my journey has just started," she added.

With her eyes on Oregon, Chepkosgei will look to first make a mark on home soil when the delayed Under-20 Championships gun off at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

"My target is to win gold in the 800m and I have been doing my best in training here at Kasarani. I want to go stronger because I feel we can redeem our country in this race," declared the 18-year-old.

Chepkosgei, who hails from Kapsokwony in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County has been training with Brenda Jebet who finished second behind her during the Kenyan trials.

"I have been intensifying my training because I am targeting to run a sub two minutes during the championship," noted Chepkosgei who was timed at 2:03.76 during the trials.

Having bagged a silver medal in 2019 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Chepkosgei said she was now ready to upgrade to a gold medal on a bigger stage.

"It is a pity that our fans will not be allowed in the stadium to cheer us up. I want to urge them to understand the situation as it is, but they should be able to follow us live on television," concluded the Form Three student at Friends Moi High School, Kaptama.