Kenya: Lands Ministry Lists Athi Smart City as a Project of National Importance

Nairobi — The Ministry of Lands has listed Athi Smart City as a project of national importance and has embarked preparations for a land use development plan.

In a public notice published by the National Director of Physical Planning Augustine Masinde on Friday, the ministry invited all stakeholders to participate in the planning process.

The plan seeks to promote optimization of the land , guide development of affordable housing units which is part of the Big Four Agenda and coordinate the provision of adequate social and physical infrastructure including the efficient transportation system that facilitates accessibility and connectivity with sustainable urbanization.

"The purpose of the plan is to provide a framework for coordinating various agencies and development partners in the development of the area," National Director of Physical Planning said.

Masinde stated that the project is of national importance because it seeks to develop 500,000 housing units by next year.

He exuded confidence that the area has huge potential to spur urbanization and harness the full potential of the land through planning and development of a Smart City.

"The government plans to support the program by setting aside this land for deliver of affordable housing alongside other supporting infrastructures i.e. Universal Healthcare Coverage, Manufacturing and Food Security," Masinde stated.

The Athi River Smart Green City project, which is intended to be pollution-free, is located 10 kilometres from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, alongside the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

Development is set to begin in May 2022, and the first phase is expected to be done by the end of 2025.

The development will be home to a self-contained community including commercial, offices, retail spaces, restaurants, hotels & a green resort, golf course, schools, university, community centers, hospitals, sports, leisure, and entertainment facilities in addition to over 4,000 residential units.

Dubai-based Hilshaw Group was hired to serve as an exclusive advisor and project and financing consultant for the smart city project.