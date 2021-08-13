Tunisia: Full Gender Equality Needed to Strengthen Women's Rights - Ministry

Tunis/Tunisia — Full gender equality, mainly in public policies, needs to be achieved to strengthen women's rights, said the Ministry of Women, Family and Seniors as Tunisia is observing Friday National Women's Day

Horizonral integration of women's rights in public policies is called for , in addition to positive action. A real willi to effectively implement women's rights is still required, the ministry further said on this 65th anniversary.

To this end, the ministry called on all stakeholders to shoulder their responsibilities in a bid to strengthen prevention to end violence in public and private areas and ensure women's protection in full compliance with the law.

The COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the economic and social situation of women, most of whom were victims of violence and even passed away, further reads the ministry's press release. To this end, there is an urgent need to review institutional mechanisms so as to ease women's access to justice and break with impunity policies."

The promotion of women's rights in all fields and the fight violence are an absolute priority. A new strategy to eliminate violence against women was developed to this end.

This strategy takes into account social changes across the globe amid the COVID-19 crisis. The 2nd phase of women's entrepreneurship promotion programme (RAIDA) was launched on August 10, the ministry added.

The ministry contributed to reinforcing the existing legal arsenal by tabling the draft law on domestic work which aims to provide vulnerable groups with all decent work guarantees, the press release reads.