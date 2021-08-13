South Africa: Think Global, Act Local - Effective Marine Conservation Must Cede Ownership of Resources to Communities

opinion

So often we celebrate photographs of poachers being arrested. Some chuckle safely in their warm homes at night over stories of poachers who lost their lives in the frigid Atlantic at night. These images should break our hearts. Nobody wants that life. The 'poachers' are generally the ones who held sustainable fishing lives for decades.

"Some of these islanders dutifully recited for us their ancient law: 'Take no more from the sea in one day than there are people in your village. If you observe this rule, the bonito will run well again tomorrow'." -- Jacques-Yves Cousteau, The Human, the Orchid, and the Octopus: Exploring and Conserving Our Natural World.

A message pings through on my phone.

A photo of abalone poachers crammed, still soaking wet, into the back of a police van.

Notably, all 15 of them are wearing matching dive gear, suggesting it's been supplied by somebody with much more money than them.

Understandably the photos are accompanied by obligatory celebrations by people online. But I struggle to join in. Don't get me wrong, I don't advocate for poaching at all.

For me, these aren't the faces of career criminals. Nobody seems proud of defying the law. Nobody...