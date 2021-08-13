Egypt: Mufti of Egypt Lauds Armed Forces' Accomplishments, Sacrifices

Mufti of Egypt Shawki Allam lauded on Friday the accomplishments and the big and continued sacrifices offered by the Armed Forces, especially those operating in Sinai, for the sake of protecting homeland from terrorist and extremist groups.

In statements, the Mufti praised the Egyptian army's success in eradicating 13 takfiris in central and northern Sinai.

All Egyptians are well aware that every progress achieved in our homeland is secured by our courageous Armed Forces, he added.

These consecutive successes against terrorist elements mirror wise policy adopted by the Armed Forces upon the directives of the Supreme Commander Abdel Fattah El Sisi he said. MENA