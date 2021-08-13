South Africa: Trust in the Media Is Vital - and Volatile in the Era of Disinformation

analysis

In a time where so much is uncertain, it can be difficult to place trust anywhere. Here are ways you can spot disinformation, and why it is important for the media to build up trust again.

"It is clear that South African journalism has much work to do to rebuild this lost trust. Not only for their own sake, but in view of the growing crisis of disinformation," writes Herman Wasserman from the University of Cape Town in The Conversation.

In their 2019 study, Wasserman and Dani Madrid-Morales from the University of Houston found that many members of the public believe they are exposed to disinformation often, and "those who perceive they are more exposed to 'fake news' also report lower levels of trust in the media".

In his book 21 Lessons for the 21st Century, Yuval Noah Harari writes that "fake news" has been around for centuries, and "humans have always lived in the age of post-truth".

"Ever since the Stone Age, self-reinforcing myths have served to unite human collectives. Indeed, Homo sapiens conquered this planet thanks above all to the unique ability to create and spread fictions. We are the only mammals that can cooperate with numerous strangers...