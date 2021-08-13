Zimbabwe: Zim Cricket Announce Bumper Programme

ZIMBABWE Cricket have announced a jam-packed schedule for their men's and women's sides, having received approval to undertake home and away tours from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

The bumper programme is headlined by the Chevrons tour to Ireland for three one-day international matches and five Twenty20 international games.

That tour will get underway with the two sides facing off, in the T20Is scheduled for 27 and 29 August at Clontarf.

Zimbabwe and Ireland will then lock horns at Stormont on 8, 10 and 13 September, in the three-match ODI series, which is part of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.

From there, the Chevrons will proceed to Edinburgh, for three T20Is against Scotland, on 15, 17 and 19 September.

The Zimbabwe senior women's team will be entertaining Thailand at Takashinga in Harare.

The ladies will first clash in four one-day matches planned for 18, 20, 22 and 24 August, before they meet in three T20Is set for 27, 29 and 30 August.

Soon after the completion of the series, the Lady Chevrons will then leave for Botswana, to take part in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier, scheduled for 7-20 September.

ZC are determined to widen their pool of players, and to expose as many of them as possible to international cricket and have sent a Zimbabwe Emerging men's team to Namibia, for three T20 matches and as many one-day games.

The T20s between Zimbabwe Emerging and Namibia Eagles are scheduled for 14, 15 and 16 August, followed by the 50-over matches on 18, 20 and 22 August.

All matches will be played in Windhoek.

Five Under-19 players have been named in the 15-man Zimbabwe Emerging squad that will face a Namibia side in a limited-overs series.

The touring side includes young talents such as Matthew Welch, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Brian Bennett, Steven Saul and Tendekai Mataranyika.

With Namibia using the series, as part of their preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, ZC have included some experienced players, in their squad, in order for the matches to be more exciting and competitive. Seasoned international players Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza and Carl Mumba will provide the Zimbabwe Emerging side with the experience against the hosts.

Tanaka Chivanga, Ainsley Ndlovu and Faraz Akram are also part of the side.

Zimbabwe Under-19 coach Prosper Utseya is in charge of the team, with Eric Chauluka (assistant coach), Anesu Mupotaringa (physiotherapist) and Moses Chitare (manager) completing the Zimbabwe Emerging technical set-up.

The team left for Namibia yesterday.

Zimbabwe Emerging Squad:

Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Kevin Kasuza, Tendekai Mataranyika, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Steven Saul, Matthew Welch -- zimcricket