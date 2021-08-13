Liberia: No Fertility Problem in Vaccines

The country director for the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to Liberia Madam Rachel T. Idowu says there's no evidence currently that vaccines including COVID-19 jabs create fertility problems for women or men.

She says children above 12 years, pregnant women, or breastfeeding mothers are encouraged to take the Johnson & Johnson shot and other COVID-19 vaccines that are available, noting that data and research gathered so far suggest the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccine are larger than any possible risk of receiving the vaccination during pregnancy.

"The vaccine will keep you safe if you are exposed to COVID", she assures.

Addressing a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Information in Monrovia on Thursday, August 12, 2021 country director Idowu clarified that the CDC records indicate the vaccine poses risk to pregnant women or breastfeeding mothers and their babies.

Meanwhile, the director for infectious disease control and epidemiology national pillar lead at the National Public Health Institute of Liberia Mr. Thomas Nagbe discloses that on August 6, 2021, the Guinean ministry of health announced one confirmed case of Auburn virus disease near its border with Liberia and Sierra Leone.

He says the disease was discovered in Yakatuo, a village in the south western region of Guinea.

Mr. Nagbe details the case involved a male who came in contact with the disease on July 25, 2021 and was subsequently diagnosed with Auburn virus disease on August 1, 2021, at a health facility in a Guinean village called Udo, saying "It's the first known case of Auburn virus disease in West Africa."

He explains symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, fatigue, abdominal pain, similar symptoms from Ebola.

He continued that the male who tested positive for the disease died on August 2, 2021, and that on the 9th sample was also sent to Dakar, Senegal where it was further confirmed it is Auburn disease, further disclosing that "150 contacts have been listed."