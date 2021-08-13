Liberia: UL Law Students Undertake Campus Pavement Project

The University of Liberia (UL) has broken grounds for a student-driven project to pave the surface area at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, build parking lots, renovate the palava hut at the law school and facilitate smooth movement of vehicles and people visiting the facility.

The Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law Students Association (LAWSA) officially launched a dollar rally at the groundbreaking ceremony Thursday, 12 August 2021 on Capitol Hill, and the project is expected to be completed within two months from the start date this month.

Breaking grounds for the project Thursday, Dr. Jonathan Taylor, UL Vice President for Graduate Studies commended the students' effort in giving back to the institution even though they have not yet left the school.

Dr. Taylor, representing the President of the University of Liberia Rev. Prof. Dr. Julius JulukonSarwolo Nelson, Jr., indicated that the parking lots and the resource centers which are part of the project are needs that are tangible when it comes to beautifying the university campus as well as better serving the student community and the faculty.

He reaffirmed the university's commitment to supporting ongoing activities at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, saying he believes it is in the university's interest.

Dr. Taylor also extended congratulations to the Dean Warner of the law school, Cllr. Negbalee Warner, the entire leadership of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, and the students for their undertaken initiative.

Earlier speaking, Dean Warner said he was excited about a student-led, student-driven, and student-designed project, adding that it's for the administration to enable, encourage, and support.

"And that means to coordinate with the UL Administration in terms of whatever support [they] will need and to create a good environment for learning and also in terms of recreation and convenience," Dean Warner said.

In appreciation of the student-driven initiative, he stated that they deserve nothing but admiration and support because students do pay tuition and it is not necessarily their obligation to contribute to [the construction] of the facilities.

Dean Warner then urged the students to continue their good work in partnership with the law school leadership, assuring them of all the support they need. He thanked the UL administration for supporting and agreeing to some of the projects earmarked by the students, expressing hope to continue to get firmed and continuing commitment concerning those that have already been laid down and need formal approval.

William N.C.A. Caranda, president of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law Students Association (LAWSA), said the students believe that it is important for them to continue to contribute to the upliftment of the law school and to ensure that it remains at a standard that they all can be proud of.

Cognizant that the law school is made up of people from different professional backgrounds, Caranda said they will tap into the various professional expertise to ensure that students learn the law and make use of the different expertise to develop the institution that they are all part of.

He thanked the UL administration for continuously working with the students and allowing them to help transform the environment so that it is comfortable for everyone.

In an overview, LAWSA Project Director Cornelia Kruah - Togba said one of their major projects is the pavement of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law yard, having identified that the surface area around the school is not favorable for cars and the movement of people. As part of the project, she indicated that they want to renovate the palava hut at the law school, among others.

In an effort to advance the learning condition so as to be on par with others outside of Liberia, Ms. Kruah - Togba said they decided to institute a learning research center in the library of the law school that has computers and applications that help make their research a little easier.