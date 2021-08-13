Liberia: Pres. Weah Suspends RIA's Financial Chief

All is not well at the nation's main airport, Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Marigibi County as President George Manneh Weah slams the airport's Chief Financial Officer George D. Yuoh with indefinite suspension, nearly a month after the President fired the RIA managing director Bishop John Allen Kalyee.

According to the Executive Mansion in Monrovia, President Weah suspended Mr. Yuoh on Thursday, August 12, 2021, with immediate effect for administrative reasons.

The RIA has been engulfed in a series of lapses, including compromise of health restrictions that resulted in a flock of Asians into the country in June, which subsequently led to resurgent of the coronavirus, particularly the deadly Delta variant has led to increased cases and deaths.

The president's latest action at the RAI comes amid improprieties at several institutions, including the government public transport service, National Transit Authority characterized by employees' protests and call for the dismissal of its managing director Harbie Macauley, while the manager for the Port of Buchanan, in Grand Bassa County Charles McArthur Gull and his Chief Statistician Amara Kamara face investigation after they confessed to diverting port funds totaling over US$300,000 into a secrete account.