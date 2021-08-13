Liberia: Repeal the Anti-Corruption Law

Cllr. Boakai Kanneh urges government

Law Reform Commission Chair Cllr. Boakai N. Kanneh is calling on the government to repeal the anti-corruption statutes to give the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) and other integrity institutions the right to compel officials to account for unexplained wealth acquired while serving in public office.

"The fight against corruption in Liberia needs to graduate from mere political statements or pronouncements to effective political will to help us defeat corruption," Cllr. Kanneh said recently during an anti-corruption brainstorming forum.

He argued that government after another, has vowed to make corruption their number one public enemy, but when they take office, the contrary is seen.

He said Liberia's anti-corruption laws were made so that they undermine the fight against corruption in the country, noting that the law doesn't give the LACC and other financial integrity institutions the right to compel government officials to account for unexplained wealth acquired while serving public offices.

The Liberia Law Reform Commission Chairman pointed out that nobody will corrupt or steal from the ordinary people and admit, but with a good structure of the law, they are compelled to account for unexplained wealth.

Cllr. Kanneh lamented that it's so funny that the LACC will conduct its investigation and after hooking government officials into a corruption saga, the investigative findings are turned over to another government arm for prosecution.

He wants the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission to be given the right to prosecute, while also suggesting that the Code of Conduct of Liberia needs to be totally repealed instead of being amended on grounds that it has been sustainably violated and abused by politicians in the country.