Gambia: Covid-19 Is Getting More Vicious While Our Ceremonies Increase

13 August 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

People are attending two or three funerals a day because of the increase in reported deaths .

However , being tied to our traditional values people cannot resist being part of gatherings that show no sign of respecting safe distance between people. The religious leaders could help in educating members of their congregation to perform their rites with speed and disperse. This however is not the norm. The Supreme Islamic Council and the Gambia Christian Council should keep record of all religious leaders who die on a monthly basis in order to determine whether their tasks are subjecting them to exceptional risks .

The facts gathered could serve as a means of developing a programme to save their lives and that of their congregations. Human beings should not allow themselves to be at the mercy of circumstance. Lets act to save our lives and that of others.

