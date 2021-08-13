South Africa: Avoiding the Cracks - MTN's Delicate Dance Is Paying Off

analysis

MTN's management continues its delicate dance of exiting non-performing geographies, paying down debt and investing in technologies that offer growth opportunities. So far, so good.

MTN CEO Ralph Mupita has announced that the mobile communications company will "abandon" its operations and infrastructure in Syria with immediate effect. This is because the situation in Syria has become "intolerable", Mupita said at the presentation of the company's results for the six months to June 2021.

The decision will have a negligible effect on MTN's operating income as Syria contributed just 0.4% of its service revenue. Whether MTN sees a cent for its world-class infrastructure in the country remains to be seen. Management had already decided to exit Syria and other countries in the Middle East and was negotiating to sell its 75% stake to minority partner Teleinvest for $65-million.

But negotiations, which were not going well any way, were scuppered after the business was placed under judicial guardianship in February. The minority shareholder now has control of the company. Further, in May the government slapped MTN with a billion-rand demand for back licence payments.

"We have been in Syria since 2006 and served the people through the war, but now it's intolerable,"...