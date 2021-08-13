South Africa: Diversity Issues in the Advertising World Still Hit a Raw Nerve for Black Professionals

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

Black agency owners speak of difficulties in white-dominated spaces.

Stop talking about diversity in the integrated marketing communication sector and just get on with it already.

It's hardly news: the industry (and clients) have talked about a lack of diversity for years and yet, in 2021, at the most prestigious marketing conference in Africa, such conversations are still being had - and needed.

It wasn't the only discussion at the recent Nedbank IMC Conference - held virtually for a second year in a row because of the pandemic.

A host of top local and international speakers spoke powerfully about stories that sell, improving the industry in the pandemic era, opportunity, the power of going viral, and averting a crisis, but when Monalisa Zwambila and Sylvester Chauke spoke from the heart about not being heard or seen in a sector both feel so passionate about, it hit a raw nerve.

Chauke, the founder of marketing and brand consultancy DNA Brand Architects, has helped shape some of the biggest brands in SA, including Nandos, MTV, Comedy Central, DStv and Coca-Cola.

Chauke and his agency have won many accolades, most recently being named the...

