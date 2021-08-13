South Africa: Hijackers On Board - This Is How Dudu Myeni Tried to Carpetbag the SAA Airbus Deal

12 August 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Cynthia Stimpel

When Cynthia Stimpel received word that a dirty deal between SAA and BNP Capital had been signed off -- a deal against which Stimpel had given strict orders -- she didn't hesitate. She tipped off Treasury, eventually succeeding in stopping Dudu Myeni and saving the taxpayer R256-million. Stimpel lost her job, her income and her reputation. 'Hijackers on Board', published by Tafelberg, is a very personal State Capture story that shows how the bravery of one individual can change the course of history.

Cynthia Stimpel is a former Group Treasurer at South African Airways. She is the co-founder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation and a member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors. She holds an MBA from the Milpark Business School. Hijackers on Board is published by Tafelberg.

It was September 2012.

(Malusi) Gigaba appointed an interim board with Vusi Kona as chairperson. (Dudu) Myeni retained her seat. Siza Mzimela, the CEO, had also resigned and at the very first board meeting under Kona's chairmanship it was announced he was going to take over as Acting CEO himself. Gigaba then appointed Myeni as Acting Chairperson in his place.

I was concerned about Kona's appointment as CEO...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X