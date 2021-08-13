South Africa: Hijackers On Board - This Is How Dudu Myeni Tried to Carpetbag the SAA Airbus Deal

analysis

When Cynthia Stimpel received word that a dirty deal between SAA and BNP Capital had been signed off -- a deal against which Stimpel had given strict orders -- she didn't hesitate. She tipped off Treasury, eventually succeeding in stopping Dudu Myeni and saving the taxpayer R256-million. Stimpel lost her job, her income and her reputation. 'Hijackers on Board', published by Tafelberg, is a very personal State Capture story that shows how the bravery of one individual can change the course of history.

Cynthia Stimpel is a former Group Treasurer at South African Airways. She is the co-founder of the Citizens of Conscience Foundation and a member of the Amnesty International South Africa board of directors. She holds an MBA from the Milpark Business School. Hijackers on Board is published by Tafelberg.

It was September 2012.

(Malusi) Gigaba appointed an interim board with Vusi Kona as chairperson. (Dudu) Myeni retained her seat. Siza Mzimela, the CEO, had also resigned and at the very first board meeting under Kona's chairmanship it was announced he was going to take over as Acting CEO himself. Gigaba then appointed Myeni as Acting Chairperson in his place.

I was concerned about Kona's appointment as CEO...