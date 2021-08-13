Zimbabwe: Highly-Rated Mapfumo Relishing Citizens Dance

YOUNG Warriors forward, Douglas Mapfumo, believes he will have a fruitful season in the South African Premiership.

He has signed a three-year contract with Cape Town City.

Mapfumo becomes the latest Zimbabwean footballer to sign a professional contract, in the South African top-flight league, without having kicked a ball, in the domestic Premiership.

He has been with Legends Academy, for the past four years, with the 21-year-old spending the rest of last year on loan, at South African First Division side, Cape Umoya.

And, writing on his Facebook page, Mapfumo said he was looking to become the best during his stint with the Citizens.

"Life has taught me to just be the best I can be. All the best to myself," he posted.

Tinkler has since shown a lot of faith in Mapfumo, who has featured for the Zimbabwe Under-20 and Under-23 squads.

He also won several accolades, in youth football, including the Golden Boot Award in the Academies league in 2019, when he netted 10 goals in five matches.

Mapfumo could feature in Cape Town's MTN8 quarter-final clash against Amazulu on Sunday, if his registration is completed, in time. His former coach at Legends Academy, Farai Dhliwayo, has tipped Mapfumo to excel in the South African top-flight league.

"Douglas is one of the finest young players to come out of Zimbabwe, in a long time, and we are proud of having developed him at Legends Football Academy," he said.

"We are impressed by the growth he has shown, under some fine South African coaches, since his move Down South, at such a young age.

"We have no doubt in his capacity and we are very sure he will grow to become a top, top striker, in that league.

"The secret, which he already knows, is to keep away from career-damaging habits.

"If he keeps a level head, and concentrates on his football, which we are sure he will, he will go places."

Mapfumo was one of the players, who were frustrated with the franchise sale of Bidvest Wits to Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila, at the beginning of 2020/2022 season.

He was on the verge of signing for Bidvest Wits, after impressing coach Gavin Hunt, just before the franchise was sold.

With Hunt heading to Kaizer Chiefs, Mapfumo was set for an indefinite period, without playing football, but Cape Umoya scouts had already seen him, while he was still training with Bidvest Wits.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They settled for a loan deal with Legends Academy.

It was during his days at the lower league club that Cape Town City coach, Tinkler, lured him. Dhliwayo believes, without the prolonged period of inactivity, most of his players at Legends Academy, would have by now have joined different professional clubs locally, regionally and internationally.

"It's unfortunate that Covid-19 hit the world at a time when most of our players were attracting interest, from several top teams, in and outside the country.

"We keep on feeding the players with individual programmes that they must follow, and we are having several mental coaching sessions, with them.

"We are praying that the pandemic eases and the game makes a full return."

It has been a busy few days for the Citizens. "The club is delighted to announce the signing of Portuguese-Angolan international goalkeeper Hugo Marques," they announced yesterday.

"Cape Town City Football Club are proud to announce our new Title Sponsor, @DirectAxis."