Zimbabwe: Remarkable Success in Health Delivery System

THE Government has made various interventions in the health sector despite a constraining environment as a result of the sanctions which were imposed by the West.

To date, the country has registered remarkable success in containing communicable diseases, even becoming a global model on best practices.

Minister of State for National Security Owen Ncube said Zimbabwe could be counted among the best in terms of combating the Covid-19 pandemic despite sanctions.

"Our wish as Government, is to record zero infections and deaths. Sadly, we have recorded many infections and lost lives from the third wave. We will not tire until victory against the pandemic is achieved. Government alone cannot win this pandemic. The dedicated healthy personnel, who have been quite outstanding in the fight against the disease gives us further pride that through unity, we will overcome this pandemic," said Minister Ncube.

He also said the country is witnessing rapid development in roads, clinics and hospital construction, the drilling of boreholes and various projects.

"The Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge road project will soon be completed while water provision in both Bulawayo and Harare Provinces, Gweru and Redcliff have greatly improved," he said.

The Minister was speaking while handing over a donation of 100 blankets and an assortment of groceries to Gokwe hospital which he sourced from his own savings.