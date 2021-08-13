South Africa: Fish Die-Off - a Combination of Factors Are Killing Fish in Estuaries Along the Eastern Cape Coast

analysis

Lower rainfall along the Eastern Cape coast has led to a change in salinity in the Mpekweni and Mgwalana estuaries. This is one reason why fish have died.

Persistent drought in several parts of the Eastern Cape is causing the die-off of spotted grunter and other fish species along the coast at the Mpekweni and Mgwalana estuaries.

Last month, the lack of rainfall in the Eastern Cape and Western Cape resulted in a national drought disaster being declared in some areas by the National Disaster Management Centre.

The fish die-offs at Mpekweni and Mgwalana come as the Garden Route town of Wilderness also saw fish, including spotted grunter, dying in the Touw River estuary in the past few weeks. In that incident, SANParks spokesperson Reynold Thakhuli said they were still investigating the cause.

Commenting on the die-offs in Mpekweni and Mgwalana, East London museum scientist Kevin Cole said one of the causes of the deaths was changed salinity conditions. There had been no good rain for a while and the Mgwalana estuary system had been closed for a number of years.

"Hypersalinity conditions prevail as salinity of the river is now greater than that of the adjacent sea. Due to...