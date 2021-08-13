Zimbabwe: Vincent Makes Us Champs Cut

KIERAN Vincent is the only African golfer left at the US Amateur Championships.

He qualified for the play-offs, at Oakmont Country Club's Lounge Cue Club, in Pennsylvania,United States.

The Harare-born amateur golfer, regarded as the next big thing expected to come out of Zimbabwe, in terms of golf, is doing well at the championships.

His brother Scott impressed, recently, representing the country, when he finished 16th, at the Tokyo Olympics.

Vincent made the cut after rounds of 71 and 69. He is the only African left in the field as South African golfer, Michael Voster, failed to make the cut.

Voster finished at five-over, after carding rounds of 70 and 75.

Mark Goetz, of Greensburg, completed the 36 holes, at eight-under-par 132, in the rain-delayed 121st U.S. Amateur Championships.

He is the number one seed.