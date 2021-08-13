Mozambique: Fourth Day With More Recoveries Than New Covid-19 Cases

Maputo — According to the Mozambican health authorities, on Thursday more recoveries from Covid-19 were reported than new cases of the disease.

This was the fourth consecutive day in which there were more recoveries than new cases.

According to a Thursday press release from the Ministry of Health, there were 1,890 recoveries in the previous 24 hours (585 in Maputo province, 476 on Sofala, 311 in Niassa, 259 in Zambezia, 220 in Manica and 39 in Nampula). This brought the total number of recoveries to 115,931 - or 84.9 per cent all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

1,038 new cases were diagnosed, and so 852 more people were declared recovered than were diagnosed with Covid-19. The sharp rise in the number of recoveries is inevitably reducing the number of active Covid-19 cases, which fell from 19,828 on Wednesday to 18,960 on Thursday.

The Ministry release also reported a further 16 deaths from Covid-19, eight of them men and eight women. All of them were Mozambican citizens and were aged between 26 and 88. Eight of them died in Maputo city, four in Maputo province, two in Niassa, one in Tete and one in Inhambane. This brings the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Mozambique to 1,671.

Since the start of the pandemic, 794,510 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 4,739 of them in the previous 24 hours. 3,701 of these tests yielded negative results, and 1,038 people tested positive for the coronavirus. The total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique now stands at 136,566.

Of the new cases identified on Thursday, 554 were women or girls and 484 were men or boys. 120 were children under the age of 15, and 53 were over 65 years old. For 14 cases, no age information was available.

229 (22.1 per cent) of the new cases were from Maputo city, 208 from Zambezia, 198 from Manica, and 128 from Inhambane. There were also 93 cases from Nampula, 71 from Niassa, 36 from Maputo province, 24 from Sofala, 21 from Cabo Delgado, 19 from Gaza and 11 from Tete.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected by the virus) on Thursday was 21.9 per cent, similar to Wednesday's rate of 21.2 per cent. The rate on previous days was 24.7 per cent on Tuesday, 25.5 per cent on Monday, and 26 per cent on Sunday.

The provinces with the highest positivity rates on Thursday were Manica (58.6 per cent), Zambezia (44.3 per cent), Niassa (36.8 per cent), Nampula (25.8 per cent) and Gaza (22.4 per cent). Cabo Delgado, in the far north, remains the province with the lowest positivity rate (6.7 per cent).

These figures suggest that epicentre of the pandemic in Mozambique has moved away from Maputo and Tete, towards Manica and Zambezia.

In the same 24 hour period, 32 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (20 in Maputo, four in Matola, four in Inhambane, two in Zambezia, one in Niassa and one in Manica), and 41 new cases were admitted (17 in Maputo, seven in Niassa, four in Matola, three in Zambezia, three in Inhambane, two in Nampula, two in Tete, and one each in Cabo Delgado, Manica and Sofala).

The number of people under medical care at the Covid-19 treatment centres continued to fall - from 336 on Wednesday to 329 on Tuesday. 214 of these patients (65 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also 35 patients in Matola, 17 in Niassa, 15 in Sofala, 13 in Zambezia, 12 in Inhambane, six in Nampula, six in Tete, five in Gaza, three in Cabo Delgado and three in Manica.

The distribution of the 18,960 active Covid-19 cases was as follows: Maputo city, 6,747 (35.6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 5,670; Inhambane, 1,467; Manica, 965; Zambezia, 919; Sofala, 886; Gaza, 869; Nampula,642; Niassa, 548; Tete, 132; and Cabo Delgado, 115.

The Ministry also reported that, in the previous 24 hours, 112,689 people were vaccinated against Covid-19. Since the start of the national vaccination campaign in March, 529,117 people have been completely vaccinated, and 1,169,972 have received at least one dose of the vaccine.