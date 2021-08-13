Mozambique: Nyusi Inaugurates New Factory of 'Beleza Mocambique'

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday inaugurated the factory of "Beleza Moçambique", a large-scale manufacturer of synthetic hair products, located in Beluluane Industrial Park on the outskirts of Maputo.

Beleza, a subsidiary and manufacturing unit of the Indian Godrej Group, has absorbed about 20 million US dollars of investment and will manufacture, on a daily basis, four million units of various hair products.

The new investment almost doubles the size of the existing Beleza plant. The new premises cover 22,000 square metres and employs nearly 3,000 workers. As production increases, the work force will rise to 5,000.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Nyusi outlined a number of challenges the management should address such as the need to sustain domestic and foreign market competitiveness, by the addition of consumer trust and following fashion trends for better innovation consistent with quality.

"We must further improve the quality of our products so that we can compete in the international market where we are already present," Nyusi stressed, adding that the production increase must be in line with the demographic dynamic caused by the rapid growth of the population.

Nyusi also challenged Beleza to extend the wide range of their products to include cosmetic skin care creams for men and women, which the country is still importing.

He believed the opening of the factory brings good prospects for Mozambique and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in the medium and long term, as the country will no longer have to import basic fashion products. "Our sisters will no longer have to travel to India or Brazil to buy hair," Nyusi said.

He added that the investment strengthens cooperation ties between Mozambique and India and urged other Indian companies to follow suit because the country offers the right conditions for attracting foreign investment.