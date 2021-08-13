Mozambique: Edm Connects Panjane and Messano to the National Grid

Maputo — Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, on Friday connected to the national grid the administrative posts of Panjane and Messano, in the districts of Magude and Bilene, in southern provinces of Maputo and Gaza.

The electrification of the two posts is part of the government's "Energy for All" programme which hopes to bring electricity to all homes in the country by 2030. Currently, EDM is connecting the administrative posts, after the conclusion, in 2018, of the electrification of all the district capitals.

Budgeted at 93 million meticais (about 1.5 million US dollars, at the current exchange rate), the electrification consisted of 33 kilometres of medium voltage line, two 100 kVA transformer posts, seven kilometres of low voltage distribution lines and 124 lampposts for public lighting.

In Messano, EDM installed 17 kilometres of medium voltage transmission line, three transformer posts and 100 lampposts for public lighting. So far, 15 houses out of the 300 expected are already connected.

According to a press release from EDM, the electrification of Messano increases to 11 the number of administrative posts connected to the national grid in Gaza.

The residents who can move at night down the illuminated streets of the towns, are said to be very happy and are planning to buy domestic electrical appliances such as fridges, televisions and sound-systems as they now have access to power.