East Africa: New Web Portal to Boost Tourism in East Africa

The East Africa Tourism Platform (EATP) has introduced a regional web portal as part of efforts to promote the region as a single tourist destination amid the ravaging effects of covid-19 pandemic.

The region's tourism private sector body has launched the www.visiteastafrica.net portal that will enable tourists to plan and book tourist packages and offers from service providers of the region's various tourist attractions in Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda.

The portal has a 'My Trip-Planner' function that allows tourists to check for tour packages and operators to provide quotations for selected packages.

Tourists can also find information on this portal, and can easily apply for the East Africa Single Tourist Visa.

EATP's Chairman Fred Odek said in a statement on Friday that the platform will be enhanced to include an option for tourists to provide online reviews for places visited and an e-learning system for East Africa travel specialists.

"The introduction of the portal will allow regional stakeholders to market to domestic, regional and international visitors directly. We are in discussions with more stakeholders from the other EAC countries to join the platform," said Mr. Odek

Over 830 regional tour operators and travel agents have so far registered on the platform as the region joins efforts to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The platform, which has been created under the stewardship of the EA countries' tourism boards, enables tourists to have access to credible travel information on services to the region and also for travel trade operators to place their multi-country packages promoting the East Africa region as a single tourist destination.

"The platform will facilitate tourists from across the world to access information on products, experiences, and destinations in the Eastern Africa region all in one place," saidAnataria Karimba, Director of Business Competitiveness at TradeMark East Africa (TMEA).

"It will also enhance the availability of information in the region and accessibility to the tourism supply chain."

EATP is a regional private sector body for tourism in East Africa, set up with the support of TradeMark East Africa in 2011 after extensive consultations with tourism stakeholders to facilitate active and focused engagement of the Private Sector in the EAC Regional Integration process.

The platform, which seeks to create and promote a vibrant and diverse single tourism destination in the region, works closely with national ministries responsible for tourism, hospitality, wildlife, transport portfolios and the EAC Secretariat.

It also works with Trade Mark East Africa, East African Business Council (EABC) and private sector organisations in all the member states to promote intra- and inter-regional tourism.