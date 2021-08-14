Zimbabwe: Drug Dealer in Court for Murder

A suspected Ruwa drug dealer, who is also involved in the transport business, appeared in court yesterday facing allegations of fatally assaulting at his house and in a car a suspected thief whom he was interrogating over the loss of crystal meth (mutoriro), US$400 and other valuables.

After the man died and his death confirmed at a Ruwa clinic, Masimba Makoto of Damofalls Phase 1 allegedly dumped the man's body at the 62km peg along the Harare-Bulawayo Highway on the other side of Harare.

Makoto appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi charged with murder and he was not asked to plead to the charges before being remanded to September 2.

Bail can only be granted by the High Court. His alleged accomplice Wallen Mupunga has since appeared in court on similar charges.

Makoto is alleged to have teamed up with Mupunga and a third man only identified as Elton, alias Gaza, and confronted the now dead Tinotenda Mandiyanike and Stanely Kahari, whom they accused of stealing drugs, money and clothes.

Miss Monalisa Magwenzi, appearing for the State, alleged that on May 22 around midnight, Makoto, Mupunga and Elton confronted Mandiyanike and Kahari, accusing Mandiyanike of stealing US$400, seven pairs of jeans and spanners from Makoto's house, while Kahari was accused of stealing crystal meth.

The three allegedly stuffed cloths into the mouths of the two to muffle their cries for help, tied their hands and legs using shoe laces, and then severely assaulted them with electric cables, car battery jumpers, batons and open hands.

After being badly beaten, the court heard that the two eventually admitted to stealing, and were bundled into a blue Mercedes Benz C180 to go to Mandiyanike's house.

The three searched for the goods in the presence of Mandiyanike's sisters, Miriam Mangozho and Vivian Mandiyanike, but didn't find anything.

It is alleged that they took Mandiyanike back into their car and drove to Sunway City area where they continued to assault him until he fell unconscious.

They allegedly drove him to the near-by Windsor 24-hour Medical Clinic in Ruwa where they lied to the doctor that he was assaulted by a mob after being accused of stealing a cellphone.

The doctor checked for a pulse, but could not see any signs of life and advised them to report the case at ZRP Ruwa.

It is alleged they drove along Harare-Bulawayo Road where they dumped Mandiyanike's body at the 62km peg.

Kahari was rescued by his friends Stitch, Michael and Tyman, who were also looking for mutoriro to buy.