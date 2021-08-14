Southern Africa: SADC Council of Ministers Converge in Lilongwe

The Southern Africa Development Community Council of Ministers meeting started yesterday in Lilongwe, Malawi, where Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Frederick Shava is leading the Zimbabwean delegation.

The meeting, which will end today, will see the Council of Ministers present their discussions to the SADC Heads of State and Government for adoption on August 17.

During yesterday's meeting, Mozambique's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo, the outgoing chairperson of the SADC Council of Ministers, officially handed over the chair to Malawian Foreign Minister Eisenhower Mkaka.

In a statement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mrs Constance Chemwayi said the SADC Council of Ministers meeting would be held under strict Covid-19 protocols and in line with the decision of the SADC leaders that adopted a hybrid approach of limited face-to-face participation and the use of virtual platforms.

"Most of the delegates to the meeting will therefore participate virtually," she said. "The Ministers' meeting was preceded by the standing committee of Senior Officials meeting held on August 9 to 11 as well as a meeting of the Finance Committee on August 10.

"A public lecture on promoting digitalisation for the revival of the SADC industrialisation agenda in the Covid era was also conducted on the sidelines of the summit on August 12."

Mrs Chemwayi said the Ministers from the 16 SADC member states were meeting to consider recommendations from the Selection Committee on the appointment of the 7th Executive secretary for SADC.

"Other items on the agenda include an update on regional economic integration, particularly the status of the implementation of the SADC Industrialisation Strategy and Roadmap'," said Mrs Chemwayi.