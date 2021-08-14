Zimbabwe: 25 Killed in Accidents Nationwide

At least 25 people were killed in separate road traffic accidents countrywide since last week, with 18 of them perishing during the Heroes and Defence Forces holidays mostly as a result speeding, misjudgement and overtaking errors.

The other seven died in accidents that did not occur during the holiday period.

During this year's Heroes and Defence Forces holidays, 31 people were injured in 107 accidents.

Last year, 10 people were killed while 28 others were injured in 155 road accidents recorded during the same period.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged drivers to be responsible and observe road rules and regulations.

He said police were saddened with the continued loss of lives on the roads, especially during this period.

"Members of the public should take note that under the current Level 4 Covid-19 regulations, intercity movements are still banned, only commercial cargo and essential services are allowed," he said. "Let's observe the Covid-19 health and safety protocols and avoid unnecessary movements to curb road accidents.

"The wearing of face masks, social distancing and sanitisation should always be prioritised in all public places."

Last week, seven people, including three family members died while eight others were injured in separate road accidents.

Police confirmed a fatal accident that occurred at the 121km peg along Harare-Nyamapanda Road on August 8, where three family members were killed and four others were injured after a silver Honda Fit vehicle they were travelling in burst its rear right tyre and overturned.

The deceased were identified as Cathrine Karidza (87), Tinashe Mhembere (24) and Mababa Chiwara (51), all of Chawasarira Village in Mutoko.

On August 7, two people were killed at the 75km peg along Harare-Mukumbura Road after a motorist driving a Toyota Dyna truck with one passenger encroached onto the opposite lane resulting in a head-on collision with another motorist driving a Mercedes Benz eight-tonne truck with one passenger on board.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Bindura Hospital Mortuary for post-mortem while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

On August 5, two people were burnt beyond recognition while two others were injured in an accident which occurred at the 2km peg along Wedza-Sadza Road.

In that accident, a motorist driving a Toyota Hilux D4D and towing a Toyota Chaser vehicle, both with no passengers on board, failed to negotiate a curve resulting in a head-on collision with a Honda Fit travelling in the opposite direction.

The Honda Fit, which had three passengers, caught fire, resulting in the driver and one passenger being burnt beyond recognition.

Their remains were taken to Wedza Hospital Mortuary, while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.