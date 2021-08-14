Nigeria: INEC Raises Alarm Over Fake CVR Registration Portal

14 August 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised alarm over fake online registration portal for Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The commission raised the alarm in a statement issued by Mr Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, in Abuja on Friday.

Okoye said that INEC attention had been drawn to a post, which is currently being circulated on the social media, about a website for INEC voter registration "which is different from the INEC CVR Portal.

"The address of the fake portal is https://register.inec-pvc.online/ with shortened URL as https://bit.ly/INEC-PvcReg2021.

"INEC wishes to totally disassociate itself from this website and any activity carried out on it," he said.

Okoye said that INEC had not accredited any agency or organisation to capture details of intending voters on its behalf.

"The general public is hereby informed that the INEC continuous voter registration online portal remains https://cvr.inecnigeria.org," said the commissioner.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

