Nigerian Mission Evacuates 100 Stranded Citizens From Libya

The Nigerian Mission in Tripoli said on Friday that it was evacuating 100 Nigerians stranded in Libya, with another set of 100 stranded Nigerians to be returned home in the next 10 days.

Mr Kabiru Musa, Chargé D'affaires en titre of the Nigerian Embassy in Libya, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to Musa, the evacuees should arrive in Nigeria via the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at 10 p.m Nigerian time.

Musa said among those to be repatriated are victims of human trafficking and those detained in Libyan prisons for migration offences, amongst others.

He said the evacuation was being carried out under the coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria with the support of the Ministry of Defence.

"Under special arrangements, NAF aircraft C-130 H evacuated 100 stranded Nigerians detained in various Libyan prisons after they had served respective jail terms.

"The aircraft arrived Tripoli on Friday, 13th August 2021 at 2.00 pm local time for the evacuation exercise.

"The repatriated Nigerians included men, women and children some of whom are either victims of human trafficking or of ISIS reign of terror held captives for several years until their captors were killed.

"Others were jailed for committing migration offenses.

"The Embassy in fulfilling its obligations to Nigerian citizens exerted efforts with coordination of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure the return of the Nigerians home and to reunite them with their families.

"The exercise was successfully carried out with the support of the Ministry of Defense which provided the aircraft.

"The exercise will be a continuous one until all Nigerians stranded in Libya are returned home. Already, another batch of 100 Nigerians are set to be evacuated in ten days," Musa stated.

Musa deeply appreciated the support and cooperation of the Libyan authorities for the smooth conduct of the exercise. (NAN)