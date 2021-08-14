Nigeria: Police Dismiss Officer for Shooting Man to Death

The Osun Police Command on Friday announced the dismissal of the police officer who shot and killed a man on a motorcycle in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Sgt. Adamu Garba shot and killed Saheed Olabomi on July 27.

In a statement by the Osun Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, the officer was dismissed after an orderly room trial.

"The general public will recall that on July 27, the Osun Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately arrested and detained the Police officer that shot one Saheed Olabomi in Osogbo, for disciplinary action.

"As the CP promised, in the best tradition of transparency and accountability, that the outcome of the trial will be brought to the public.

"The Policeman, F/NO.467549 Sergeant Adamu Garba, has been tried in Orderly room in line with the laid down Rules and Regulations of the Nigeria Police Disciplinary procedure.

"The erring officer has been found guilty of the offence and subsequently dismissed from the Force.

"The orderly room procedure has been forwarded to Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, for necessary action towards prosecution.

"This, the CP believes will serve as a deterrent to other Police officers.

"The Commissioner wishes to apprise the general public, most especially the good people of the State that he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any member(s) of the Nigeria Police under his watch".

He, however, appeals to the members of the public to be law-abiding and be rest assured that justice will prevail.

(NAN)