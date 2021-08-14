Liberia: President Weah Assures Senate of Acting on TRC Recommendations for Establishment of Transitional Justice Commission

Capitol Hill — President George Manneh Weah has assured the Liberia Senate that his government will give timely and due considerations to the recent recommendations regarding the full implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) Report.

According to a Senate press release, President Weah on Thursday communicated with the Senate by expressing his appreciation to the Liberian Senate for taking the time to deliberate on the TRC Report.

In his communication to the Upper House, President Weah said, "I have taken due note of the advisement contained in the comprehensive report of the Honourable Senate aimed at bringing to closure the issues of reconciliation and justice arising from the Liberian Civil Conflict".

"I would like to assure you that I shall give these recommendations timely and due considerations."

It can be recalled that in September 2019, President George M. Weah officially communicated with the Liberian Senate to seek advice from the August Body with respect to the recommendations of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report, the matter was subsequently forwarded to the Senate's Leadership.

The Senate Leadership in its full report to Plenary recommended a Public hearing of stakeholders.

During the Legislative proceedings, the Liberian Senate took weeks to debate the Leadership report and at the same time invited key stakeholders to seek their expert opinions on the Report for onward actions by Plenary.

Key amongst the experts invited were, representatives from the Liberian National Bar Association, the Press Union of Liberia, the Solicitor General of Liberia, as well as Civil Society and Justice Actors.

The Liberian Senate in its final report advised President George Weah to set up what it calls a "Transitional Justice Commission (TJC)" that would analyze and investigate the findings of the final report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) amidst diverse public opinion on whether or not to implement the recommendations of the report and the establishment of war and economic crimes court.

In the past few years, and since the sitting of the 54th Legislature and inauguration of President George Weah, there have been debates on how to proceed with the implementation of the TRC Report. One group has been calling for the establishment of a war and economic crimes court to prosecute those who committed heinous crimes during the civil crisis while on the other hand, another group of Liberians is calling for a palaver hut mechanism through which the perpetrators and victims will be brought face-to-face.

In the wake of the Senate recommendations, the House of Representatives is yet to reach a final conclusion on the report that was also sent to them by the President for advice.