Ethiopia: Displaced Citizens Speak Out About Militant TPLF Atrocities

ADDIS ABABA - Citizens displaced from their homes in Alamata town said that the terrorist TPLF clique has committed grave atrocities against civilians in different parts of the North Wollo Zone of Amhara State during unilateral ceasefire the Federal Government set on humanitarian grounds.

The citizens who are now sheltered in Dessie town of the Amhara State told local media that the militants killed many people in Alamata accusing them of being loyal to the federal government. Apart from killing innocent civilians, the terrorist enterprise also dragged their dead bodies and burnt down their homes.

They bitterly recalled that TPLF dissidents set fire to the house of a mother with her newborn baby in Alamata accusing her as the collaborator of the government. Government officials and the youth are forced by the criminal group to identify Amhara militias otherwise they will be killed brutally.

The faction is deeply soaked with atrocities and indiscriminately killed defenseless children, women and the elderly and robbed and plundered numerous houses and market places in Kobo, Mersa, Wuchale and other towns of the Amhara State.

By the same token, the outlaw group abducted several Amhara youths to Korem town as the latter are in the forefront in curtailing its destructive activities. "Scores of ethnic Amharas were killed in Alamata by TPLF in its identity-based violence."

A displaced little kid Netsanet, who went with her mother from Mersa to Wuchale town on foot, said that they witnessed heavy artillery firing and bodies of dead people lying here and there. The witnesses further highlighted that the terrorist group conscripting child soldiers as well as utilizing civilians as human shields.

Most of the displaced citizens sheltered in Dessie went from Mersa, Kobo, Wuchale, Alamata and Weldiya on foot.

Meanwhile, another displaced individual Mengesha Abate, from Kobo town, said that the terrorist clique has killed anyone on its way and forced them to leave the places where they were born. The people of Ethiopia should fight the fugitives of justice and neutralizing TPLF militarily is the only viable solution to cease its aggression once and for all.

Around 500 individuals come to Dessie from various parts of the North Wollo Zone daily, it was learned.