Ethiopians' Reactions to Second Visit of U.S. Special Envoy

14 August 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA - Following the decision of the U.S. to send its Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffry Feltman to Ethiopian, most Ethiopians twitted criticizing the U.S.'s destructive role in the current conflict in Tigray State of Ethiopia.

Journalist Messay Mekonnen has tweeted that the U.S. always starts crying when the group dominates and prefers silence when the group kills and intensively attacks.

As to him, now TPLF is crying and the U.S. is coming to make a noise; the coming of the envoy is not helpful especially if he follows the direction of Samantha.

He underscored that the U.S. isn't trustworthy anymore before the Ethiopians and its government and the Ethiopian people demand a Joe Biden administration to leave the issue of Ethiopia for Ethiopians.

Ethiopian Diaspora who lives in Washington Girma Geredewu on his part said that the U.S. always asks for negotiation when TPLF is losing, getting bankrupt, being dominated by the Ethiopian National Defense Force, and prefers complete silence when Ethiopians are marching against TPLF and it commits atrocious massacre.

He underscored that the U.S. is no longer a trustworthy partner for Ethiopia. Ethiopians are frustrated and annoyed by the unfair approaches of the U.S. and the West in general.

He stated that if Feltman is going to Ethiopia with a similar stance what Samantha Power reflected and tries to balance the unbalanced, the situation will be worsen because Ethiopians are so nervous right now to protect their Country and their leader from any foreign interventions.

It is learnt that the Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Djibouti, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates from August 15 to August 24 and he will meet senior officials in the three countries to discuss opportunities for the United States to promote peace and support the stability and prosperity of the Horn of Africa.

