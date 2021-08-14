Ethiopia: Alliance Vows to Help Govt Overcome Multifarious Challenges

The Ethiopian Diaspora Association Alliance vowed to work in collaboration with the government of Ethiopia in addressing the current social, economic and political challenges the country has now been facing.

Briefing journalists yesterday, the alliance expressed commitment to closely work with the government and called up on the Diaspora community in particular and all Ethiopians at large to strengthen unity in safeguarding the national interest and sovereignty of Ethiopia via countering the internal and external foes move to help the country confidently overcome all sorts of ups and downs.

Alliance Chairperson Sosina Wogayehu said that: "Currently our country is facing huge challenges and the Diaspora community should discharge their respective responsibility in maintaining the national unity of the country, and relapsing the danger confronting it.

We would like to call upon on Diaspora community around the world to come together and support our government in all spheres. On the other hand, they need to take care of false statements from different individuals by the name of fundraising for the GERD project and advised the community to use the right channel and make donation."

Besides, users of social media need to use it a right and thoughtful way. The alliance has been working hard to eliminate mistrust among members of the diaspora community and bring Ethiopians living in all corners of the world together towards shared national agenda over the past years.

The alliance was established with a view to serving as the bridge between the Diaspora community and the Ethiopian government thereby addressing the socio economic and political challenges in Ethiopia as well as promoting the wellbeing of the nation.

Oromia Diaspora Association Chairperson Musa Sheiko on his part stated that the Diaspora community needs to work hard and move in unison in a bid to averting the current critical challenges. Plus to that the diaspora has been playing an immense role in fostering public diplomacy.

The association is working hard against the baseless propaganda of the downstream countries about GERD mainly to thwart its construction and undermine the effort geared towards ensuring peace and security across the nation, he said.