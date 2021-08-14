Ethiopia: Terrorist TPLF Poses Threats on Ethiopia Unless Cleared for Good - Scholar

An Ethiopian Diaspora scholar said that the TPLF terrorist group has to be buried soon and swept from this soil as it been committing atrocious massacres, getting many displaced, recruiting child soldiers, blocking humanitarian aid routes via disseminating false propaganda to local and international community.

Lecturer of Political Science at Georgia Gwinnett College in the U.S. Yohannes Gedamu (PhD) wrote to Daily Sabah opinion page that the Junta should not be allowed to live any more as it continues its evil deeds manifested by blocking new food aid convoys escalating the suffering of a population that it claims to represent, displacing citizens via expanding war to other regions, killing Amhara and Afar citizens.

The terrorist group is killing innocent citizens, forcing children to war and most of the biased international community continued amplifying the terrorist concerns and persistent accusations against the federal government of Ethiopia.

Currently, the terrorist TPLF is furthering attacks and hindering humanitarian aid hoping to have the Djibouti corridor and destabilizing landlocked Ethiopia's access to the sea.

Blowing up the bridge over Tekeze river in South-West Tigray and declaring war on Amhara, the terrorist Junta tried to invade the area and control the western corridor, which has been made an illusion. TPLF's primary goal is gain access to Sudan in a bid to receive armament support from anti-Ethiopian regional forces and import additional Tigrayan rebels that have received military training in a restive part of eastern Sudan, the 'Samri' group.

Unfortunately, it is also critical to note that most of these newly trained rebels based in Sudan were once considered refugees who escaped the war in Tigray, which again have clearly shown double standard to trick Ethiopia and the international community.

For the government of Ethiopia, ensuring what the people of Tigray demand i.e., humanitarian aid and it is being done an important priority issue. However, the irresponsible Junta pushed things from bad to the worst taking the unilateral ceasefire as an advantage to revive. Besides, it has employed the ceasefire to regroup and recruit child soldiers thereby committing a number of untold crimes upon all Ethiopians especially across the Afar and Amhara states.

"In so doing, the suffering of citizens is highly exacerbated due to food shortage and other related aspects. The ceasefire was a responsible move for the sake of helping the farming community till land, easing the tension, reducing human suffering, ensuring peace and rehabilitation," he explained.