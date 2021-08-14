Ethiopia: Diaspora Financing GERD Construction, Expediting Development

The financial support from the Diaspora community for the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is growing from time to time thereby expediting development endeavors in their homeland, according to Ethiopia's Embassy in the U.S.

Accordingly, more than 1.62 million Dollar was obtained to the grand project from GoFundMe, charity and mygerd.com, initiated by Badr Ethiopia, in a fund-raising event the Embassy hosted recently.

Ethiopian Ambassador to the U.S. Fistum Arega tweeted that the Ethiopian community in that country has transferred 500 thousand USD to finance the flagship project. The Ambassador further indicated that the transfer has been made for the second time.

"The increase in energy is directly related to the development of the country." In a similar development, Ethiopian Diaspora Agency announced that Ethiopians in several states of the U.S. raised more than 62,000 USD in a one-day webinar campaign.

Delivering a speech at the event, Ethiopia's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Taye Atske-Selassie praised the Diaspora community's continued financial support to the GERD.

The Ambassador also extended calls for increased support to expedite development endeavors in their homeland.

"The diplomatic victory over GERD negotiations has been achieved by combined effort of all Ethiopians; the effort of the Diaspora community is undeniable," Taye added.

During the webinar meeting, participants pledge to uphold the building of the dam financially, professionally and in other ways till its completion.

Similar fund-raising events would be held in several states of the U.S. in the future, it was stated.