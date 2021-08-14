Kenya: I Have Now Mastered the Tactic of 'Climbing the Mountain' - Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga is banking on the Mount Kenya vote block to ascend to power next year.

Addressing mourners in Nyanza yesterday, the former prime minister said he had changed his campaign strategy that he hopes things will work out this time.

Though he is yet to publicly declare whether he will run for presidency in 2022, he said he has identified tactics of "climbing the mountain", with the region becoming a battleground for him and Deputy President William Ruto.

"I have looked ahead and seen where we should all go and I hope you have seen it too. I have seen the point of entry to the mountain, though some people still object to this," he said.

His sentiments come at a time he is seen as President Uhuru Kenyatta's preferred successor.

In his speech, Mr Odinga appealed to his supporters to be ready for the upcoming election by registering as voters.

He was attending the burial of David Ajwang Nyakwamba, the father of Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang in Waondo village in Homa Bay County.

Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, Ndaragua MP Jeremiah Kioni and Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina were among leaders who attended the burial.

They all promised to support the Orange party leader in 2022. Mr Muriithi argued that leaders from Central Kenya have a debt to pay thus have to support Mr Odinga in the upcoming polls.

"We have a debt that we must pay. It has been there from 1962 with another one in 2002. Besides, leaders who have fought for freedom should be rewarded," he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kioni vowed to scuttle the gains Dr Ruto has made in Central in favour of Mr Odinga.

"The Deputy President has failed the president for four years. We can undo the inroads he has made within three months as we move towards the election," he said.

He castigated leaders who have been pushing Mr Odinga out of Mt Kenya .

According to the legislator, tribal politics between the Kikuyus and the Luos have affected the country and the only way to make Kenya move forward is by bringing the two communities together.

"Whenever the two communities meet and agree to work together, the country has always been peaceful. They did it 2002 between retired President Mwai Kibaki and Mr Odinga. Another peace agreement was there in 2018 between President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga," he said.

Senator Ole Kina promised to marshal the Maasai community behind the Orange party leader.

"When I speak here, I speak with authority. I have shown the Maasai people the direction to follow. We will follow Mr Odinga and the President because they have shown us the direction to follow," he said.

Other politicians who attended the burial are Kakamega Governor Wyclife Oparanya, his Kisii counterpart James Ongwae, Homa Bay's Cyprian Awiti, Siaya Senator James Orengo, ODM chairman John Mbadi, MPs Gladys Wanga, Lilian Gogo (Rangwe), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna.

Mr Oparanya said he will campaign for ODM in Western for the party to achieve its vision.

Mr Wandayi, Mr Mbadi and Ms Wanga asked the Independent electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to suspend procurement of election materials until parliament approves the names of four new IEBC commissioners.

President Kenyatta eulogised Mzee Nyakwamba as a person who served the country with dignity.

Earlier in Kisii, Mr Odinga asked residents to stand firm behind him, warning that allowing outsiders to make inroads in the region would put them into political oblivion.

"There is a lot coming soon. Be cautious with hyenas dressed in a sheep's skin. They growl like sheep but whatever comes out is different. Do not allow that hyena to enter the cattle shed. All the sheep will vanish," said Mr Odinga.

The ODM leader spoke on Friday in Bomachoge Borabu constituency in Kisii County during the burial ceremony of Engineer Peter Kimori.

He was accompanied by Mr Oparanya, Mr Ongwae, Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi, Senator Prof Sam Ongeri, Janet Ongera (Woman rep), MPs Simba Arati (Dagoreti North) and Prof Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu).

The ODM leader took Mr Maangi head on over his flip-flopping politics.

Mr Maangi is one of DP Ruto's allies in Gusii, but he appears to lack a political stand as he also supports Mr Odinga.

"He is like a hyena which follows a particular road, gets to the crossroads and becomes confused. He then decides to take both roads and only makes an about-turn when he discovers that there is no through way," said Mr Odinga.

Mr Oparanya said he is of a sober mind and that he knows very well why he has stuck with Mr Odinga all this time.

"We want a leader who can unite Kenya," he said, adding that the Lake region bloc has about 14 million people who will unite behind the former premier.